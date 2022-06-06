A Belfast boy drowned in a hotel swimming pool on Sunday.

The tragedy occurred around 5.30 pm when Corey Aughey, 6, was found in the hotel pool in Sa Coma in the Sant Llorenc des Cardassar municipality.

Reports say that his parents, Colin and Leanne, lost sight of him for several minutes.

They then spotted him floating face down in the pool.

Staff at the unnamed hotel began basic resuscitation manoeuvres before emergency services arrived.

Paramedics managed to recover Corey’s pulse in 30 minutes of procedures.

The youngster, however, died a few minutes later.

