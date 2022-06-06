Ringfence your money from exchange rate risk with Smart Currency.

WITH something as important as your life savings or proceeds of a property sale at stake, getting expert advice from a financial services specialist is essential.

When it comes to currency and payments to and from Spain, Smart Currency Exchange are the experts.

Smart can protect your money from the risks posed by exchange rate movements.

For homebuyers in Spain, the time between agreeing a price in euros and completing the purchase a month or two later could see exchange rate movements make the price tens of thousands of pounds more expensive.

The good news is that you do not have to take that chance.

Speak to Smart as soon as possible in your property search or sale.

Registering for an account is free and simple, taking just a few minutes over the phone.

Smart is UK-based and authorised by the FCA, and also has offices in Mijas Costa – Calahonda – and Benijofar.

Your Personal Trader can discuss your options and what will work best for you.

Many of our clients opt for a forward contract which fixes today’s exchange rate for up to a year on payment of a small deposit.

So no more worrying about the pound falling mid-purchase!

Once you own a home here, the need for certainty over your currency transfers remains essential so you should speak to Smart about our Regular Payment Plan.

It all helps to make a retirement or holiday home in Spain even more enjoyable and care free.

Speak to us today, or pop into our office.

Selling up in Spain? Speak to us about cost-effective ways to return your money to the UK (or 33 other currencies!). Why not call and request our free guide: Returning to the UK.

Find them at Costa Málaga ES, Av. de España, 70, Local 1, 29649 Calahonda or call them at 951 40 19 21.