RONALDO, the former Brazilian footballing superstar not to be confused with namesake Cristiano, who famously struggled with his weight, may well shed a few pounds after Real Vallolidad won promotion to La Liga.

The former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Milan (Inter and AC) striker honoured a pledge to complete the Santiago de Compostela pilgrimage if the club – which he bought a 51% stake of in 2018 – made it back into the top tier.

The players completed their part of the deal with a 3-0 pay-off win against Huesca, and a week later the double World Cup winner set off with partner Celina Locks to complete the 450 kilometre route.

Ronaldo Nazario de Lima, Chairman of Real Valladolid Photo: Xinhua via ZUMA Wire/Cordon Press

But they will not be walking – the duo set off from Valladolid’s Jose Zorrilla stadium on bicycle and will travel through the provinces of Lugo, Ourense and A Coruña at a pace of between 50 and 60 kilometres a day.

As a former footballing superstar, he is used to being looked after by a skilled team, and this pilgrimage is no exception.

He is being accompanied on the adventure by a guide, a physiotherapist, a mechanic and another support person.

“It will be beautiful,” he told Spanish media. “I know that I will suffer physically, but it will be an unforgettable experience.”

But he has made sure it won’t be too physical and maybe he won’t lose quite as many pounds as he could have – the couple are using electric bikes.

