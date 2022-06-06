A HUGE investigation into drug trafficking has led to sixty arrests including a network of police officers who helped gangs smuggle their illicit wares into Spain.

Five officers from the Guardia Civil, one Polica Nacional officer and a customs officer were among those arrested in a bust that saw the seizure of some €500 million of drugs.

The officers were part of a network involved in smuggling drugs across the Strait of Gibraltar into Spain for distribution across Europe.

Massive bust sees arrest of corrupt police officers who helped gangs traffick drugs into Spain. Image Policia Nacional

The arrests came following a police investigation over 18 months into two criminal gangs dubbed ‘Clan de Tánger’and ‘Clan del Sur’ who are thought to be responsible for bringing in vast quantities of cocaine and hashish from Tangier into Algeciras.

The corrupt officers were paid to ensure the drugs were not intercepted as they were smuggled into the Spanish port, according to a report in Spanish online newspaper, El Confidencial.

In a joint operation by Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil called ‘Corsini-Imperium’ more than 30 properties were raided in Malaga, Granada, Palma on the island of Mallorca, Barcelona and Ceuta.

The raids netted some 80,000 kilos of hash and 10 tonnes of cocaine with a combined street value estimated at over half a billion euros.

As well as drugs, police found thousands of pounds worth of jewelry and weapons including a diamond encrusted AK47 made of gold.

