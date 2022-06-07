SUPERMARKETS will be ordered to sell ‘out-of-shape’ fruit and vegetables to cut down on food waste.

The move is part of a new food waste bill approved by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday which now goes forward for approval to Congress.

Around 1.3 million tons of food is thrown away every year in Spain, dominated by fresh produce.

Food stores will be obliged to dedicate part of their shelf displays to selling cut-price fruit and vegetables that have an imperfect or unattractive shape.

Retailers will also have to offer reductions on products that are close to reaching sell-by dates, with price cuts of at least 50% to ensure shelves are cleared.

The food waste bill aims to deal with the whole chain from farmers through to consumers with the aim of stopping all food dumping at landfill sites.

Food storage, transportation and conservation facilities will have to be optimised with the end of practices that cause food to be thrown away.

Supermarkets, as well as restaurants and industrial caterers, will be ordered not to throw away food that has passed expiry dates.

Instead they will have to sign agreements with food banks and charities to get the surpluses.

Food that is not suitable for human consumption is expected to be used to feed livestock and to make fodder.

Alternatively, food will be converted into fertilisers and biogas.

Non-compliance with the food waste law will see fines of between €6,000 and €150,000, rising up to a €1 million in cases of repeated serious infractions.

