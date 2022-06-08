A FOREST FIRE is blazing through the municipality of Pujerra, in the Valle del Genal.
The fire was first reported at 3.30pm on Wednesday.
A massive fire fighting squad is now on the scene, comprising at least two helicopters, two fire engines, two reinforcement brigades, and three groups of specialist forest firefighters.
Firefighting conditions are said to be extremely challenging due to scorching temperatures and strong winds in the area.
A huge column of smoke caused by the fire can be easily seen from Estepona and Marbella.
The fire is on the same stretch of land affected by the 2021 Sierra Bermeja fire, which spanned seven municipalities: Genalguacil, Jubrique, Faraján, Juzcar, Pujerra, Benahavís and Casares and took 46 days to extinguish.
According to Europa Press, 125 ground troops have also been sent to the area as well as a Mobile Meteorology and Transmission Unit and a medical unit.
Since the start of the month, the risk of forest fires has been officially declared to be high in Andalucia.
