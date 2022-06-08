REACH HIGHER, SEE FURTHER, SHINE BRIGHTER

It gives us great pleasure to introduce Shine International Academy, where we engage hearts and equip minds.

We are a new British primary school, based in Mijas, offering an alternative to a traditional school. A SHINE experience is a transformative experience; through our universal provision we deliver a truly personalised and holistic education which will provide the foundation of a remarkable life for our children.

So what makes us so different?

At SHINE we understand that the traditional classroom does not always meet the needs of today’s children, families, and societies. We embrace the latest educational methodologies and have teachers who are committed to professional learning and impactful practice.

What this means in practice is that your children are known and understood by the team working around them. Learning is personal, appropriate and challenging as well as fun and takes place everywhere; the classrooms, the garden, the patio, the park, the beach, the journey to school and even over dinner in the evening!

We also understand the importance of health and wellbeing for children, so our approach develops strong, healthy bodies and minds. We do much of our learning outdoors and encourage our children to move freely as well as participate in a variety of mindfulness exercises in our wonderful outdoor spaces.

Inclusivity is a key part of our philosophy and every child is welcomed and encouraged to become a contributing member of our SHINE family, helping them grow into responsible members of our international, multicultural society.

As parents, you can feel confident of your involvement in the planning for your child and that your SHINE team is always working collaboratively to achieve the best outcome for your family.

Please contact us to learn more about how we can help you all to SHINE!