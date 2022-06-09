MORE than 3,000 people from 70 countries are expected to attend Europe’s most important cruise fair hosted this September in Spain’s Malaga.

The international cruise fair, Seatrade Cruise Med, held since 1996 and previously hosted in prestigious cities such as Cannes, Venice, Marseille and Lisbon, will be celebrated this year on Spanish soil during September 14-15th.

The event is a prime opportunity to showcase and promote the city’s tourism to representatives of up to 175 shipping companies.

In fact, the fair, under the slogan ‘Leading the change together’ will bring together professionals from the cruise sector from all over the world including: the Caribbean, Central America, Asia, Tokyo along with other ports in northern Europe and the Mediterranean basin.

The two day event will see a series of conferences and networking opportunities take place with 3,000 people from 70 countries expected to attend.

According to the President of the port authority of Malaga, Carlos Rubio, the celebration of this fair is a ‘great opportunity to position the capital of the Costa del Sol on the world map of cruise tourism.’

In fact, the president of the port assures that the cities which have previously hosted this cruise fair have experienced a growth in cruise arrivals between 10% and 60%.

The year before the pandemic, around 500,000 cruise passengers arrived in Malaga, a figure which has not been recovered due to the fact that the occupancy of these tourist ships is still around 50% and 60%.

