Apartment

Sitges, Barcelona

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 225,000

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sitges - € 225,000

Located in one of the best areas of Sitges with unbeatable views of the Mediterranean. The loft consists of a separate room next to a very cozy living room. Kitchen and a full bathroom meticulously cared for. Newly renovated! It is a ground floor where you can see the magnificent garden and common areas The sea views make it unique with a communal pool to enjoy all year round with large communal areas and gardens. The apartment has air conditioning with heat pump and parking space included. A few meters from the center and the best beaches in Sitges. Don't miss this great opportunity!… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.