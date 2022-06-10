1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sitges - € 225,000

Apartment Sitges, Barcelona 1 beds 1 baths € 225,000

Located in one of the best areas of Sitges with unbeatable views of the Mediterranean. The loft consists of a separate room next to a very cozy living room. Kitchen and a full bathroom meticulously cared for. Newly renovated! It is a ground floor where you can see the magnificent garden and common areas The sea views make it unique with a communal pool to enjoy all year round with large communal areas and gardens. The apartment has air conditioning with heat pump and parking space included. A few meters from the center and the best beaches in Sitges. Don't miss this great opportunity!… See full property details