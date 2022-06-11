SPAIN scores with the sporty set and it looks like it’s game-on for another outbreak of footy fever this summer.

Barely had the season ended then English football stars had hopped on a plane and headed for the Costa del Sol and the Baleares for a quick break before the recent international maches.

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish (left) and Kyle Walker were two of the stars in Spain. Photo: Cordon Press

England stars Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and Jordan Pickford arrived at favourite watering hole La Sala in plush Puerto Banus in Marbella to finally let their hair down after a long season of kicking a ball around. Soon after, England teammate Jude Bellingham, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, also visited the popular restaurant.

Footballers’ favourite – La Sala in Puerto Banus

La Sala boss Ian Radford was happy to see them, saying: “They’re coming thick and fast now. Jordan is out for a couple of weeks with his family. I hope to get a round of golf in with them too.”

Meanwhile, fellow England star – and team mate of Kyle Walker at champions Manchester City – Jack Grealish arrived in Ibiza.

The England international was in a jovial mood during the celebrations, with instagram footage from his teammates showing him in a somewhat inebriated state and speaking with a hoarse voice.

He was photographed alongside Gary Lineker’s younger brother Wayne at O Beach Ibiza, which the 58-year-old owns and is known to be a celeb hotspot.

The England stars are not the only ones expected to arrive in Spain on the back of a post-pandemic surge in tourism.

Radford said: “We’re trading 25, 30% up in sales just over the winter months. It’s been the best start to a year ever for us – and it beats 2019.

“Business is really, really good. La Sala Beach is so far 40% up on our best year.

We had over 10,000 pre-reservations before we even opened at the beach.”

