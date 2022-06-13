A British man, 33, was seriously injured on Sunday after a cliff dive into the sea went badly wrong after he plunged into rocks at an Ibiza beach.

The five-metre dive happened at Cala Salada in the Sant Antoni area of the island.

The tourist was rescued by boat and then taken to the Policlinica Nuestra Señora del Rosario in Ibiza.

He’s believed to have suffered a possible spinal cord injury.

Reports described his condition as ‘critical’.

There was more drama at Cala Salada on Monday when an 83-year-old man was pulled out of the water shortly after 10.30 am.

He was said to be a non-Spanish resident of the island.

Lifeguards performed CPR on him after he suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Paramedics continued the procedure and regained his pulse.

He was taken to the Can Misses Hospital in a critical state.

READ MORE: