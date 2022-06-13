PART of a human skull was discovered by workers cleaning the banks of an irrigation ditch in Valencia City on Saturday.

The skull, minus its jaw, was spotted around noon in the La Torre district- close to La Fe Hospital.

The ditch runs parallel to the V-30 highway.

Forensic experts will try to obtain a genetic profile to see if there is a DNA match in the missing persons database run by the Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional.

The canal locks have been closed to stop more water from entering the area ahead of a Guardia search to recover other parts of the body.

There were no early indications as whether the skull was male or female, or what caused the death.

