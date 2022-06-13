UNIONS for Ryanair staff in Spain have announced six days of strikes in late June and early July after negotiations with management over pay collapsed.

Cabin crew based in Spain will strike on June 24, 25, 26 and 30, as well as on July 1 and 2, announced the unions USO and SITCPLA on Monday.

Manuel Lodeiro, vicepresidente de @sitcpla: Ryanair se ha levantado de la mesa de negociación del convenio para tcp y firma un acuerdo con CCOO solo para sus afiliados con condiciones ya conseguidas. Quiere anular a #USO y #SITCPLA porque reivindicamos mejores condiciones pic.twitter.com/b9wbK39dBq — Confederación USO (@USOConfe) June 13, 2022

Unions representing workers at the budget airline had been threatening strike action over the summer if the airline did not offer a ‘meaningful response’ to their demands for better working conditions.

The unions also warned that they were coordinating with other unions across Europe and would extend the strike if the low-cost carrier refused to negotiate further.

Lidia Arasanz, director of the trade union USO, claimed “Ryanair is the only international airline company that doesn’t have a labour agreement”

Aside from gripes over pay and holiday allowance, they unions complain that crew members work without access to drinking water on board and have no local support from human resources.

