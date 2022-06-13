LOVE ISLAND contestants were welcomed into a brand new Mallorcan villa on Monday June 6.

Previously, every Love Island series since the show’s relaunch in 2015 has taken place in Ses Salines, around 30 minutes from the popular resort of Cala d’Or.

It is all change this series however, with a newly refurbished villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in Mallorca, less than one hour’s drive away from capital city Palma to the west, and Alcudia in the north.

The new villa has seen the return of ‘the dog house’, a fold-out bed in the living room where contestants who get themselves into trouble with their couple-up counterpart are banished.

The contestants for this year.

Photo: ITV Press Pack

But it’s not just the villa that has seen a revamp.

Following criticism that the show often promotes chauvinism, the normal opening where male contestants pick a female companion has been scrapped and instead coupling up is delegated to the viewers.

In addition, this season also features the first ever deaf contestant and there has been a notable reduction in the amount of ready made influencers who enter the show.

Highlights so far include one contestant – Liam from Newport – telling his fellow contestants he thought Elton John was two people called ‘Elt and John’ and Paige from Swansea attempting to flirt with an Italian contestant by declaring her love of mafia books.

