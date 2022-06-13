POLICE are on the hunt for a woman whose dangerous antics went viral after she was recorded dancing around on top of a car in a bikini.
In bizarre scenes, the woman was recorded on Saturday (June 11) riding around Marbella with most of her body sticking out of the roof of the car while dancing and making hand gestures.
The footage, circulated on Twitter, showed the mystery woman scantily clad with her arms aloft travelling round the A-7 in a black Porsche SUV.
She was later spotted in the streets of the Costa del Sol resortl.
A passenger in a car behind the Porsche filmed the footage on a mobile phone with a child’s voice heard in the background saying: “A lady on top of the car, Daddy!”
Separate clips online show the woman being encouraged by others on the road to dance and make the victory sign with the driver of the Porsche also sticking an arm out the window.
The videos are being investigated by officers from Guardia Civil’s traffic group.
