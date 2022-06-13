A 51-year-old man from Paterna, Valencia Province, goes on trial on Thursday for posting social media death threats against Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

Prosecutors have charged the unnamed man with a hate crime and demanded three years in jail if he’s convicted.

They also want a fine of €3,000 and for him to be prevented from working in any sector involving education, sports, and leisure for up to six years.

Another demand is that all of his published ‘hate’ content is removed from all social networks.

Policia Nacional cybercrime specialists detected comments published on Twitter in June 2018 by an account holder, complaining about government plans to move the remains of dictator General Franco from the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum.

The user said that if Sanchez ‘desecrated Franco’s tomb, he would execute him.

Another published comment stated that ‘Franco will come out of his grave but Pedro Sanchez will enter another’.

Cybercrime investigators discovered the posts were made from two locations in Paterna, Valencia Province.

He deliberately linked his posts to Pedro Sanchez’s Twitter account which was followed by 883,000 users in 2018.

