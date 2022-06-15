THE number of cruise ships expected to dock this summer at the port of Malaga matches the figures for the same period in 2019, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Port Authority says.

This summer season, which runs from today, June 15, until September 15—and not considered to be one of the high seasons for cruise tourism—will see 41 cruise calls to the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Despite matching pre-pandemic figures, the actual number of tourists will be less than those of 2019 as ships are not yet permitted to operate at maximum capacity, although a full recovery is expected throughout the year.

Of the cruise ships expected to dock in Malaga waters, the one that stands out for the volume of visits is the MSC Orchestra belonging to the MSC line which will use Malaga port as a port of embarkation this summer.

The MSC Orchestra will make a total of 12 calls, beginning on June 30 with a new itinerary through the western Mediterranean include stops in: Cadiz, Lisbon, Alicante, Mahon, the Italian cities of Olbia and Genoa, and Marseilles in France, before returning to the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Other shipping companies such as SilverSea Cruises, Marella Cruises, AIDA Cruises and Windstar Cruises, will also visit the port of Malaga during the summer period, according to Port Authorities.

