1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Xeresa - € 148,000

Apartment Xeresa, Valencia 1 beds 1 baths € 148,000

Luxury apartments with 1,2 and 3 bedrooms in a new residential complex, in Xeresa del Monte, Gandia A fantastic place to enjoy your holidays in an ideal location, only 30 minutes from Valencia and 70 km from the airport. All the houses have a dreamlike view to the natural park 'El Marjal' At its feet you can contemplate the beaches of Gandia The beach of Ahuir is almost 2 km of length by 70 m of width, with sand dunes of golden sand it is close to the complex Close to the urbanization you can also find golf clubs and much more Come visit it with us… See full property details