WILDFIRES have broken out across different parts of Spain as the heatwave continued to grip the nation sending the mercury soaring above 40ºC.

La influència de les tempestes a l'Aragó i els canvis de vent han empès #IFCorberaEbre. El cap, però, tira cap a uns conreus a peu de la TV-7333 i allà es crearan unes bones condicions per intentar-ne aturar l'avenç. Hi som amb 37 dotacions 6 de les quals aèries #Bomberscat #MAER pic.twitter.com/mjFPpemojo — Bombers (@bomberscat) June 15, 2022

Three wildfires raged in different parts of Catalunya ravaging some 1,100 acres of woodland by Thursday morning.

ACTUALITZACIÓ: #IFBaldomar , a la Noguera, afecta una superfície de 940 hectàrees, segons dades provisionals.



? Imatges preses des de l'helicòpter del #GSAcar pic.twitter.com/PiG2nu3BVL — Agents Rurals (@agentsruralscat) June 16, 2022

The blazes broke out on Wednesday near the towns of Baldomar, Corbera d’Ebre and Castellar Ribera in the northeastern region.

Hundreds of firemen were on the ground fighting the blaze while a dozen water-carrying aircraft flew in to douse the flames.

Forest fires had also broken out in the Sierra de la Culebra mountains in Zamora, central Spain and in Navarra, firefighters brought two forest fires under control during Wednesday night.

Así se veía por la noche e "in situ" un incendio que tuvo como consecuencia la activación de la @UMEgob a las 2 a.m. @AT_Brif y de una gran cantidad de medios terrestres activados https://t.co/AmHF24fWPd pic.twitter.com/libiY2taVc — Zamora News (@news_zamora) June 16, 2022

Much of Spain has been on high alert for forest fires since the start of the heatwave last Friday.

The unseasonably early heatwave sending temperatures well above 40ºC has affected the entire country and is forecast to last until at least Saturday.

A fire which broke out on June 8 in Pujerra area of the Sierra Bermeja above Estepona and Marbella in the Costa del Sol was finally extinguished a week later after destroying 3,500 hectares of forest.

