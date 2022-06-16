WILDFIRES have broken out across different parts of Spain as the heatwave continued to grip the nation sending the mercury soaring above 40ºC.
Three wildfires raged in different parts of Catalunya ravaging some 1,100 acres of woodland by Thursday morning.
The blazes broke out on Wednesday near the towns of Baldomar, Corbera d’Ebre and Castellar Ribera in the northeastern region.
Hundreds of firemen were on the ground fighting the blaze while a dozen water-carrying aircraft flew in to douse the flames.
Forest fires had also broken out in the Sierra de la Culebra mountains in Zamora, central Spain and in Navarra, firefighters brought two forest fires under control during Wednesday night.
Much of Spain has been on high alert for forest fires since the start of the heatwave last Friday.
The unseasonably early heatwave sending temperatures well above 40ºC has affected the entire country and is forecast to last until at least Saturday.
A fire which broke out on June 8 in Pujerra area of the Sierra Bermeja above Estepona and Marbella in the Costa del Sol was finally extinguished a week later after destroying 3,500 hectares of forest.
