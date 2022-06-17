A couple have been arrested in Algemesi, Valencia Province, for allegedly buying a six-year-old boy.

The child’s mother, 25, told Madrid police that her husband forced her to hand over the boy to distant relatives in exchange for money.

The youngster is being cared for by Valencia social services as investigations continue.

Following the mother’s complaint on June 6, officers tried to locate the little boy.

Police discovered the child had lived in Algemesi for around a month with a couple related to his father.

Specialist officers from Alzira’s Family and Women’s Care Unit summonsed the couple, who voluntarily agreed to surrender the boy.

After their arrest, the man and woman gave statements and were bailed ahead of a court appearance.

They denied paying for the youngster.

Alzira police said the boy showed ‘great affection’ towards the couple.

