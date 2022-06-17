MALLORCA appears to be in vogue for the footballing giants of today.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was spotted playing a game of padel with PSV footballer Mario Gotze in Palma.

Gotze worked under Klopp during his successful stint as Borussia Dortmund manager and the two have remained good friends ever since.

The knock-up took place in Palma and follows the Liverpool manager’s recent purchase of a property on the island in Santa Ponsa near the Mallorca Country Club, which he plans to demolish and rebuild from scratch.

Gotze and Klopp during their time at Borussia Dortmund.

Photo: Cordon Press.

Klopp, 54, is also expected to attend the ATP tennis tournament in Santa Ponsa this weekend.

His Liverpool side narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League this season, having been pipped to the post on the league’s final day by Manchester City.

Find someone that looks at you the way Jürgen Klopp looks at his new Wilson x Klopp padel racket. pic.twitter.com/sLFfIz9JbG — COPA90 (@Copa90) April 8, 2022

Elsewhere, Klopp’s rival Mikel Arteta, who manages Arsenal, was spotted on a Palma beach this week.

Seemingly on a busman’s holiday, he was seen kicking a beach football around with his son.

It was a season to forget for Mikel Arteta as Arsenal missed out on qualifying for the Champions League.

Photo: Cordon Press

And Robert Lewandowski, one of the world’s best strikers, was also snapped in Mallorca on Wednesday (June 15) .

He flew in from Warsaw in a private jet before heading to one of his properties on the island.

The striker has declared he wants to leave German giants Bayern Munich this summer, and is hotly sought after by a number of Europe’s top clubs.

