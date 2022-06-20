A respite in unseasonably high temperatures has helped fire crews stabilise a massive wildfire in north-west Spain.

Over 650 firefighters have been dealing with the blaze at Sierra de la Culebra in Zamora Province since Wednesday.

Around 31,000 hectares have been burnt, meaning its the biggest recorded blaze since 2004 in Andalucia’s Huelva Province which saw under 30,000 hectares incinerated.

As of Monday lunchtime, authorities said the Sierra de Culebra fire was not under total control, but there were no flames and the outbreak was no longer spreading.

Residents of 18 small villages had to be evacuated as a precaution over the last five days.

Also in northern Spain, 900 people were evacuated from their homes in Navarra as two wildfires continue to be active.

There are still concerns in Catalunya as dampening down operations continue.

Spain last week experienced all-time high June temperatures of over 40 degrees in parts of the country, with climate change being blamed.

READ MORE: