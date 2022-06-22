THE shortest night of the year will once again feature bonfires, festivities and beach parties in a large part of the province.

San Juan in Estepona

The town on the west coast of Malaga has chosen the beach of La Rada as the star of its Midsummer’s Eve celebrations where there will be live music with the Estepona Funky Town festival.

San Juan in San Pedro de Alcantara

The beach chosen to celebrate this particular San Juan Night in San Pedro de Alcantara is La Salida beach where there will be live music between 8 pm and 1 am.

San Juan in Mijas

This is one of the most populated municipalities in the province and its festivities will be held in two urban centres: Mijas pueblo and La Cala de Mijas. In Mijas pueblo, it will be in the Plaza de la Virgen de la Peña where there will be live music from 8:30 pm.

In La Cala, the celebration will be on the beach of El Torreon, with live music from 9:30 pm.

San Juan in Fuengirola

Castillo Sohail traditional ‘white party’ will start early afternoon and end in the early hours of the following morning.

This year the city council plans to launch a ‘clean-up competition’ with the aim of raising awareness and minimising litter on one of the nights that generates the most waste of the whole year.

Party-goers can share before/after photos of their section of beach and the cleanest groovers will win tickets for Melendi’s next concert at the MareNostrum facilities.

San Juan in Benalmadena

Benalmadena will see bonfires and fireworks on the beach of Santa Ana on the night of June 23, which also marks the start of the Feria de Arroyo de la Miel.

San Juan in Torremolinos

Midsummer’s Eve festivities in Torremolinos will run over two days with live music and other activities programmed to take place on the beach of La Carihuela, specifically in the area around the Plaza del Remo.

San Juan in Rincon de la Victoria

There will be live music from 10 pm until the wee hours of the morning and also fireworks, among other activities.

The fireworks are scheduled for midnight as in the majority of municipalities in Malaga.

San Juan in Torre del Mar

The coastal town of Vélez Málaga is another place where the night of San Juan is intensely celebrated. A great atmosphere is expected on the beaches of Torre del Mar for a long awaited celebration after the two year hiatus due to Covid.

350 kilos of grilled skewered sardines, a pure seafaring tradition, will be offered for those attending where traditional ‘juas’ will be burnt and live music will sound almost all night long.

San Juan in Malaga city

The capital of the Costa del Sol is ready to rock n’ roll too with most activities programmed to take place on La Misericordia beach including dancing, barbecues, music, performers and fireworks.

