Beach Apartment Carboneras, Almería 2 beds 1 baths € 150,000

Great apartment for sale with two bedrooms, living-dining room, fully equipped kitchen with appliances, bathroom, interior patio, huge terrace, garage, storage room and A/C and ducted heating. It is completely new, located just 50m from the beach in one of the quietest and most beautiful areas of Carboneras… See full property details