RECENT studies from the Spanish Red Cross show that 75% of vulnerable families are unable to keep their houses at an adequate temperature.

Soaring energy bills, particularly as a result of the war in Ukraine, mean that energy poverty has increased by 22% since last year.

Regions most impacted by this issue include Galicia, Cantabria, Asturias and the Basque Country where an estimated 82% of those families considered vulnerable are unable to maintain an acceptable temperature in their homes.

The Red Cross have already expressed concerns for the coming winter when they believe the issue will worsen. They want to support families by introducing energy training to help people understand their bills and advise them with energy saving tips.

This measure would not only be economically significant, but also environmentally.

Helping these households by introducing LED lighting and more efficient appliances will both reduce energy bills and CO2 emissions.

