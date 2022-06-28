A €4.57 million contract has been awarded to build Benidorm’s new Rincon de Loix health centre.

The new facility will replace the current two-floor clinic on Avenida Juan Fuster Zaragoza and has been high on the list of new project demands for the city.

Murcia-based Orthem Servicios y Actuaciones Ambientales will build the centre with a completion period of 23 months, though a starting date has yet to be announced.

The hope is that construction could begin before the end of the year with the new facility opening in early 2025.

The new building will be on Avenida Zamora.

It will occupy 3,500 square metres of land donated by Benidorm City Council and will be close to the existing medical centre.

The three floor structure will also be home to an ambulance base to serve an area that is very popular with British tourists.

20 family medicine and nursing consultation rooms will be based on the centre’s first floor, in addition to work and changing areas for health staff.

MORE BENIDORM NEWS: