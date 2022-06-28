FIREFIGHTERS battled throughout the night to control a wildfire that broke out after midnight on Monday night in the hills near Mijas on Spain’s Costa del Sol.
Some 50 firefighters and two fire trucks rushed to the scene in the Atalaya area of Mijas after the fire was reported around 1.30am on Tuesday.
Thick smoke forced the closure of a 2km stretch of the A-7053 near Entrerrios for around two hours during the early hours but Andalucia’s firefighting authority INFOCA declared the blaze ‘stabilised’ by 7.30am.
The latest fire broke out just days after a massive blaze down the coast in the hills behind Estepona was finally extinguished.
The wildfire in the Sierra Bermeja burnt for 18 days and ravaged close to 5,000 hectares of woodland around Benahavis and Pujerra.
READ MORE:
- Wildfire finally extinguished after 18 days burning in hills above Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol
- Cooler temperatures in Spain help fight against record-breaking wildfire blaze
- Oops, we did it again! How the Olive Press reported from the wildfire in hills above Spain’s Costa del…