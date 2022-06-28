FIREFIGHTERS battled throughout the night to control a wildfire that broke out after midnight on Monday night in the hills near Mijas on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Some 50 firefighters and two fire trucks rushed to the scene in the Atalaya area of Mijas after the fire was reported around 1.30am on Tuesday.

Thick smoke forced the closure of a 2km stretch of the A-7053 near Entrerrios for around two hours during the early hours but Andalucia’s firefighting authority INFOCA declared the blaze ‘stabilised’ by 7.30am.

? ESTABILIZADO #IFMijas, #Málaga.



Una buena noticia para empezar la jornada y darte los #BuenosDías. Continuamos trabajando sobre la zona, ahora ya para su control.



? Imagen de la pasada madrugada pic.twitter.com/HV5oNDmdFR — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) June 28, 2022

The latest fire broke out just days after a massive blaze down the coast in the hills behind Estepona was finally extinguished.

The wildfire in the Sierra Bermeja burnt for 18 days and ravaged close to 5,000 hectares of woodland around Benahavis and Pujerra.

