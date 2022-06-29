A fraudster ran up unpaid bar tabs of €2,500 within 24 hours at two Valencia City night clubs.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested by the Policia Nacional after claiming he was a wealthy international basketball star.

Police were called into a club in the Russafa district of Valencia at around 6.30 am on Monday.

The club owner had detained a customer who spent several hours trying to dodge paying his €1,300 bill.

His expenses included a €500 bottle of champagne and €800 on a premium bottle of vodka.

Police officers discovered he pulled a similar stunt the day before at another club, leaving them €1,200 in arrears.

Identifying the man was not easy as he showed officers a phone image of his DNI card with a photograph that did not match him.

As things got tougher for the conman, he tried to convince the police that he was an international basketball star with plenty of money behind him.

He claimed he had already made a bank transfer to pay off his night club bill and urged officers to confirm who he was by going onto the internet.

The police had enough of the lies by that stage and carted him off to a station where they sorted out who he really was.

It turned out that he was a Senegalese national with numerous charges against him for similar crimes.

