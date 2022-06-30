THE number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised in the province of Malaga is on the rise.

A resurgence of the Covid-19 epidemic, principally due to the increased contagiousness of the latest Omicron sub-variants, BA.4 and BA.5, is being felt throughout the province of Malaga.

Specifically, Covid-19 hospitalisations have risen by 21 cases in just a few days, going from 96 admitted last Friday, June 24, to 117 recorded on Tuesday, June 28, of which six are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

The picture looks the same across Spain and the rest of Europe – seeing a resurgence of cases, essentially driven by the spread of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.

Most experts, however, are not worried as the current increase in hospital admissions is ‘minimal.’

According to health experts, the virus is once again on the rise due to various factors such as: relaxed safety precautions in workplaces, on public transport and at entertainment and recreation sites, together with the weakening of the protection provided by three doses of vaccine after several months.

In regards to the vaccination process in Malaga, the Junta has reported that more than three and a half million doses have already been administered, specifically 3,503,467 in the province, with 1,443,305 people to have received at least one vaccine; 1,412,143 with the double dose and 795,035 people have had the booster shot.

