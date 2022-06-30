WITH the arrival of summer and the rise of telework, cities with beaches are once again the centre of attention when it comes to looking for a place to live for extended periods of time.

According to a recent report published by the real estate portal Fotocasa, Malaga can boast of having the most sought-after beach town.

Torre Mar, located in the municipality of Velez-Malaga, has taken the top spot thanks to its unbeatable quality of life and affordable market value.

This part of the Spanish coastline, with a length of 2,000 metres, has been awarded the Q for quality (a distinction granted to beaches that provide a good service to all those who visit them) and the Blue Flag.

The price of housing in this area reaches 1,944 euros/m2, a figure significantly below the €2,468 that the rest of Malaga has on average per square metre.

The turquoise and crystalline waters of La Cala del Moral, located in the municipality of Rincon de la Victoria in Malaga, is among the most sought after area with beautiful coves to buy a property. Here the average price per square metre is €2519.

“The pandemic has transformed the housing preferences and needs of citizens, making the search for natural light and spaciousness a priority” said María Matos, Director of Research and Spokesperson for Fotocasa.

“More value than ever has been given to the countryside and rural areas. For this reason, living near a beach has become the most sought-after option.” Mateos added.

