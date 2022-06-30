THREE people have been handed a 15 month jail sentence over the abuse of dozens of dogs in their care at an animal shelter in Rincon de Victoria in Malaga province.

Officers from Seprona, the Guardia Civil’s nature and wildlife protection branch, found 105 dogs kept in ‘deplorable conditions’ at Cortijo Maroto in a visit to the animal shelter in June 2017.

The court heard how animals were kept in a 200metre enclosure that “had remains of waste, including sharp material, had no sewage or drainage system for the extraction of water or excrement.”

Source: Guardia Civil

Many were suffering with diseases like scabies and leishmania, as well as conditions such as alopecia, dermatitis, fleas and ulcers and were malnourished.

Only 42 of the dogs survived.

The three owners of the so called animal protection centre were sentenced by a Malaga court to a 15 month prison sentence each although in Spain, sentences under two years are generally suspended for first offences.

They have also been banned from owning or working with animals for three years.

READ MORE