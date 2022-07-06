PAMPLONA in Northern Spain hosts the famous San Fermines from Wednesday, July 6 to Thursday, July 14.

The ‘Chupinazo’ started at 12am on Wednesday with the inaugural firing of a rocket.

This year the rocket was fired by former Sevilla football player and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis patient Juan Carlos Uzue.

The ‘Chupinazo’ started at 12am on Wednesday with the inaugural firing of a rocket. Image Cordon Press

People from different parts of the world are expected to flock to the historic Spanish city of Pamplona, which hosts the biggest celebration in the country.

According to data from the town hall, 150,000 people will arrive in Pamplona, 130,000 by bus, 2,500 by plane and 20,000 by train to celebrate one of the most famous fiestas.

San Fermines is back in Northern Spain after a two year hiatus. Image Cordon Press

Pamplona’s town hall has organised 532 events that include concerts, parties and fireworks.

In 2018, more than a million tourists arrived in Pamplona to celebrate San Fermines.

Pamplona’s mayor, Enrique Maya, said that it is a celebration for everyone and has encouraged visitors to enjoy it as much as possible.

The ‘encierros’ is a Spanish bull-run, in which bulls are driven through cordoned-off streets towards the bullring where they are slain in a bullfight

Chupinazo 2022 in Pamplona. Image Cordon Press.

The event goes until next Thursday, July 14.

This year, there have been big protests from environmental groups, who claim the tradition is cruel and outdated.

