THE Ciudad de la Luz film studios is to be re-opened after 10 years of dormancy.

The enterprise, based in Valencia, was banned from operating by the EU having been deemed to have broken business competition laws after receiving hefty government subsidies.

It was supposed to be banned from operating until 2027 after a number of complaints from rival production companies, including Pinewood studios in the UK.

Spain has become a popular film destination in recent years.

Photo: Flickr

However, the ban looks to have been reversed after lobbying from the Valencian government.

Josefina Bueno, a Valencian minister, said: “It is thanks to the tireless efforts to persuade the European authorities of the seriousness of its economic and political project that the sanction was lifted.”

The studios says it plans to make 26 major films and 200 productions over the next five years

And create almost 5,000 jobs.

Spain is already a popular filming location for streaming giants, with series such as Game of Thrones, Black Mirror and Kaos all shooting this year in Spain.

