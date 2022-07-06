Tablets that reduce the severity of Covid-19 symptoms can now be bought in different regions across Spain

Paxlovid is now available in Andalucia, and in the northern Spanish areas of Aragon, Navarra, Cantabria and Cataluña.

The tablets require a prescription from a doctor and they are currently reserved for people most vulnerable to the illness.

The medication was manufactured by Pfizer and people can take it five days after testing positive for Covid.

The drug reduces respiratory difficulties associated with the illness and early studies suggest it could cut hospitalisations and deaths by coronavirus by up to 90%.

The treatment consists of taking the tablet three times every 12 hours, for 5 consecutive days.

The news has been welcomed by the medical profession in Spain, though there are some unknowns about the drug in relation to how it interacts with the body.

For example, it has not been tested extensively on pregnant women or on people who take other forms of medication.

Experts say pregnant women should avoid taking the drug until further research has been completed.

Fears are growing that Spain is approaching a seventh wave of Covid.

On Tuesday July 6, 4,146 covid cases were recorded.

Nationwide there are 10,245 people hospitalised by the illness with 207 dying in the last seven days.

