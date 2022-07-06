IT has been two centuries since Maison Nicolas became one of the most fashionable wine shops in Paris.

And now, finally, Marbella residents have two of their own exclusive franchises right on their doorstep.

Strategically located in Guadalmina and Elviria, the Nicolas shops are the project of husband and wife team Pierre-Carlos and Georgina Galvan.

Serving hundreds of different bottles of Champagne, fine Burgundy and Bordeaux, they also offer their clients the best of Spanish and Italian wines.

Wine Store Nicolas in Marbella. Image from Nicolas

And that’s not all. You will also find gourmet products such as olive oil, French patés and sweets.

But best of all, is the advice you will find from the team, who are well up on the nearly 1,500 references of bottles that the company now stocks.

Since launching in 1822, the French company has opened 500 shops around the world, in dozens of countries, including the UK, Morocco and Switzerland.

“We try to find a bottle to match everyone’s taste and budget,” explains Pierre, who is looking to open more shops in Ibiza and Madrid, among other locations in Spain.

“Whether for a wedding, a dinner with friends or a romantic meal, we promise to help you. We will hopefully also introduce you to new wine-growing regions and a few pleasant surprises to expand your horizons,” he adds.

Nicolas Wine Shop telephone number: 951 27 22 16

Website: https://www.nicolas-espana.com/en/