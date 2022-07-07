ADMINISTRATIVE traffic body the DGT has reminded those riding electric scooters that traffic violations could result in a fine of up to €1,000.

It comes after a survey of scooter users conducted by the insurance company RACC revealed that most of those surveyed were unaware of basic rules of the road.

The traffic authority reiterated that scooters are not permitted on pavements or pedestrian areas.

However, a survey conducted revealed that 43% of the people with scooters admitted to riding on the pavement, while 12% had been in an accident.

The Olive Press previously reported on an electric scooter driver riding on the motorway before being caught by police.

Scooter drivers have also been reminded of the penalties for riding while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, with new traffic laws meaning harsh fines for those found to be over the limit.

If you are found to have a blood alcohol level of more than 0.25mg/l , you can be fined €500, rising to €1,000 if the blood alcohol level is 0.50 mg/l.

Meanwhile, a fine of €200 can be issued to anyone riding an electric scooter while using a mobile phone or not wearing a helmet.

