SPAIN’S national Met Office, AEMET, has issued a warning for a potential second heatwave expected this weekend.

According to AEMET spokesperson, Ruben del Campo, the second heatwave of this summer will sweep through the whole country as of this weekend, including the Canary Islands, and could last until the middle of next week or ‘perhaps longer.’

As indicated in a tweet by Spain’s Met office, as of today, July 7, a progressive and generalised rise in temperatures is expected and from the weekend onwards the country could be under the second heatwave of the summer.

“We do not rule out a persistent situation. Very hot also in the Canary Islands.” AEMET stated.

?? El 7 de julio comienza una subida de las temperaturas progresiva y generalizada.

A partir del fin de semana podríamos estar ante la segunda #OlaDeCalor del verano en la Península y Baleares. No descartamos que sea una situación persistente.

Mucho calor también en Canarias. pic.twitter.com/PgOjlrVVVY — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 6, 2022

As of tomorrow, Friday July 8, maximum temperatures will continue to rise in the Canary Islands, Andalucia and most of central and northern Spain.

Saturday will see highs exceeding 35ºC in large areas of the Peninsula, specifically the southwest, central Spain and southern Galicia.

Temperatures will exceed 40ºC degrees in the Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys.

In the Canary Islands, the rise in temperatures will be noticeable as of tomorrow, Friday July 8, giving way to the first heatwave of the summer in the archipelago.

