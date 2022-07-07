THE Port of Malaga is taking action to keep their waters clean by installing a revolutionary new device, known as a Seabin, to collect trash in the sea.

Located in IGY Malaga Marina, this ‘trash skimmer’ that has already been installed in the water acts like a floating garbage bin skimming the surface of the water and it’s expected to collect an average of 1 to 1.4 tonnes of waste per year.

The digital services platform Imagin, promoted by Caixabank, is behind the installation of the revolutionary new device which can intercept floating debris and has the capacity to collect 90,000 bags, 37,700 glasses, 16,500 bottles and 166,500 utensils per year.

This device is the ninth to be installed in the ‘Imagin Seabin’ project, a project which started in October 2021 in the Port of Barcelona and over the following months has installed Seabins in the cities of: Valencia, Mahon, Getxo, Gijon, Cartagena, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and A Coruña.

The project is part of the set of products, services, contents, agreements and initiatives that Imagin shares with ImaginPlanet, which seek sustainability with a positive impact on the planet.

The initiative also forms part of Blue Carbon, which works to protect the sea and reduce CO2 emissions.

