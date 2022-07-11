TRAIN services between Teulada and Gata de Gorgos on the northern Costa Blanca will resume this Wednesday(July 13).

Travellers have had to make do with replacement buses since the whole Line 9 section between Calpe and Denia was closed over safety issues in 2016.

The main concern was that bridges and viaducts were unable to take the weight of new rolling stock.

It means a direct rail link between Benidorm and Gata de Gorgos returns on Wednesday with the reopening of a six kilometre section to Teulada.

LINE 9 WORK(GVA image)

The final stretch to Denia is expected to open in early 2023, according to the Valencia government.

That will happen once a replacement 370-metre long viaduct is built alongside the 107-year-old Quisi viaduct.

Over €30 million of Valencian government and European Union money has been invested in upgrading the 17 kilometres of track between Gata de Gorgos and Denia.

The Gata de Gorgos to Teulada section alone cost over €15 million.

Work has included protecting the line from landslides and flooding.

It has also seen the ‘straightening out’ of the line to allow new electro-diesel trains to use it- including the ability to travel faster.

