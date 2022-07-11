A COURT in Barcelona has given the go-ahead for a post-mortem on former President of Angola Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

The controversial president died in the catalan capital on July 8, with his family alleging foul play and demanding an investigation.

His daughter, Tchize dos Santos, claims her late father’s political opponents did not want him to back the opposition in forthcoming Angolan elections.

The 79-year-old had travelled to Spain for medical treatment, and died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Jose Eduardo dos Santos (right) pictured with former South African president Jacob Zuma.

Photo: Wikipedia.

He is one of the region’s longest serving leaders, having remained in power for 38 years before stepping down as Angolan president in 2017.

There is also a battle over where Dos Santos should be buried with the Angolan government wanting a state funeral despite Dos Santos outlining his wish to be buried in Spain.

The former president leaves behind a controversial legacy, standing accused of leading one of the most corrupt regimes in Africa.

Leaks in 2017 revealed some 400 banks engaged in money-laundering for the Dos Santos family.

