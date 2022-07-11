HOTELIERS in Playa de Palma are to receive specialist police training to deal with unruly tourists as the island looks to clampdown on bad behaviour.

As part of a new plan, tourists arriving in Palma will also have to sign a code of conduct before checking in.

Hotel owners say they are having to hire security guards, such is the increase in aggressive behaviour from tourists.

“We are having similar levels of occupancy than in 2019, but as every year we have the same problem and the local authorities are not doing anything to deal with this problem. For that reason we have decided to launch our security plan,” said the Palma de Mallorca hoteliers in a statement.

Hotel staff to receive police training to deal with tourists in Spain’s Mallorca. Image Cordon Press

Playa de Palma is hugely popular among British and German tourists in summer, and bookings recently surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Mallorcan authorities have been keen to try to promote better behaviour among visitors, having recently announced limits on the number of drinks guests can be served at specific restaurants and banning the promotion of happy hours and party boats.

