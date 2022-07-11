SPAIN’S largest utility company, Endesa, is to build 27 renewable projects across Spain.

They will have a capacity of 1,130 megawatts and employ 4,200 people.

The project will involve construction in the regions of Aragon, Castilla la Mancha, Extremadura and Andalucia.

Luca Capuozzo, the company’s renewable construction manager, said: “The solar and wind power projects are to meet the target that we have set ourselves of ensuring that all of Endesa’s production is 100% renewable by 2040.”

Reliance on Russian gas has put the spotlight back on renewable energy.

Photo: Electrygas energia

Spain has redoubled its efforts to wean itself of fossil fuels for energy supply, with reliance on Russian gas and oil having become politically untenable following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Endesa plans to decarbonise electricity production and says it will be an emission-free company by 2040 with 100% of generation linked to renewable sources.

In Andalucia in December 2021, Endesa finished work on creating 2 photovoltaic projects: Torrepalma in Sevilla, and San Antonio in the province of Huelva, which now generate 53 MW of renewable energy.

