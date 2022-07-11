THE rental of private pools for on an hourly rate is becoming more and more popular among young people in Spain

There are around 200 swimming pools in Andalucia and 500 across Spain which allow customers to rent for specific times.

In particular, a mobile phone app called Swimmy hosts listings from swimming pool owners, allowing customers to select a date and time for pool rental, working in a similar way to Airbnb.

New rent-a-pool trend in Spain takes off. Image PxHere

Users can filter for their specific needs, such as kid-friendly areas, on site dining areas and barbecues.

This application increased its popularity as a result of the pandemic, where many public swimming pools were closed.

According to data from the company, more than 230,000 people have used the app in Spain.

This summer, the site says there will be more than 40,000 pool reservations.

Prices vary considerably, but some can be rented for as little as €10 per hour with more expensive listings having hammocks and even on-site toilets for guests.

According to Swimmy, some families renting their swimming have earnt up to €14,000 in a year as the trend continues to grow.

