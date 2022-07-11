THE internationally renowned Cirque de Soleil is returning to the Costa Blanca for the first time since the Covid pandemic broke out in 2020.

The troupe’s ‘Luzia’ show celebrates Mexican culture in what is described as an explosion of light and rain.

It will be Cirque de Soleil’s only visit to the Valencian Community this year and marks their return to Alicante after a four-year gap.

MAGIC OF LUZIA(Cirque de Soleil image)

Fresh from successful shows in Geneva, Switzerland, a giant 19-metre high tent has been erected at Playa de San Juan for performances between July 14 and August 21.

The tent can accommodate up to 2,600 people and occupies a 20,000 square metre area.

65 trailers have been used to bring the travelling show to the area from Switzerland- taking over a week for the tent and surrounding structures to be erected.

Luzia takes the audience to an imaginary Mexico, in a dreamlike state where light quenches the spirit and rain soothes the soul.

With an international cast of 50 acrobats, musicians, singers, actors, and great visual surprises, Luzia glides between an old movie set, the vast ocean, a ballroom, and an arid desert.

The show features the many sights, faces, and sounds of Mexico, blending tradition and modern themes.

It also includes rain for the very first time in a Cirque de Soleil touring production which promises to create some memorable moments for the audience.

RAIN SPECTACULAR(Cirque de Soleil image)

The group was founded in Quebec, Canada, by Guy Laliberte in 1984 and employs 5,000 people worldwide including 1,300 artists.

Ticket prices for the Luzia shows start from €40 with performances at 6.30 pm and 10.30 pm.

READ MORE: