THE Canarian Seismic Network—operated by the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (INVOLCAN)—has registered a swarm of very low-magnitude earthquakes under Mount Teide.

According to INVOLCAN the seismic swarm started at just before 5am (at 04:50 UTC) yesterday, July 12.

Over the next few hours, until 9 am, the network registered some 350 small earthquakes.

By 11:00 UTC, a total of 630 low-magnitude earthquakes had been registered.

Hoy martes 12 de julio de 2022 y desde las 05:50 horas (hora canaria), la Red Sísmica Canaria – que opera el Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias (INVOLCAN) – está registrando un enjambre de eventos híbridos de muy baja magnitud localizados bajo el volcán Teide. pic.twitter.com/tGEIQAf49K — INVOLCAN (@involcan) July 12, 2022

As stated by INVOLCAN, the characteristics of this seismic swarm were very similar to the swarms that were recorded in Tenerife on October 2, 2016, June 14, 2019, and June 10, 2022 and does not imply a higher probability of an eruption.

According to the Canarian Seismic Network, the most probable origin of this type of swarm is the movement of fluids such as steam, gas or water, inside the hydrothermal system of the Teide volcano.

The island of Tenerife is the emerging part of a large pyramid-based volcanic pile, composed of a complex of overlapping Miocene-to-Quaternary stratovolcanoes that have remained active into historical time.

The last eruption on the island of Tenerife took place from November 18 – 27, 1909

READ MORE: