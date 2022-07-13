PASSENGER numbers at Alicante-Elche airport in June were 87% of levels seen in 2019- nine months before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Airport operator Aena said 1.34 million people used the airport last month with 8,846 flights.

The bulk of travellers came from international destinations with 1.15 million registered passengers.

UK arrivals accounted for 497,070 passengers, well ahead of the next foreign group coming from the Netherlands(88,654).

Arrivals from Norway were on 86,414 followed by Belgium on 71,929.

The first six months of the year has seen 5.7 million domestic and international passengers- 83.3% of the total over the same period in 2019.

