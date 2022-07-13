A Second covid booster has been approved for the over 60s and health workers in Spain.

The fourth jab received approval from the Spanish Minister of Health following a recommendation from the European Medicines Agency.

It would mean some 13 million people would be offered the jab, though a specific date for the rollout has not yet been announced.

“The moment to do so has yet to be defined based on the scientific evidence and the epidemiological situation,” said a statement from Spain’s Ministry of Health.

The president of the Spanish Association of Vaccinology believes that unless the seventh wave overwhelmed hospitals, the second booster would likely be administered in autumn.

It is expected that a concrete timeframe will be announced by the Spanish Public Health Minister later this week.

This decision comes after Spain is suffering a new wave of Covid, with 1,225 positive cases per 100,000 people among the over 60s.

The public health commission has reiterated the importance of vaccination, especially for the elderly who are most at risk.

On June 9, the Spanish public health commission approved the second Covid booster for those aged over 80 and for people who live in care homes.

