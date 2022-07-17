HIGH temperatures caused 43 deaths in Spain during the first two days of the current heat wave, Sunday, July 10 and Monday, July 11, according to official data.

The Carlos III health institute revealed that on the first day of the heatwave 15 people died and on the second day 28.

The Spanish health ministers have warned that dizziness, discomfort, headache, nausea or excessive sweating indicate a bad reaction to the extreme heat.

Heatwave to end next Monday with significant drop in temperatures expected

Spain is going through its second major heat wave this summer and Spanish authorities are reminding people that high temperatures can aggravate previous health problems.

Carolina Darias, Minister of Health, has recommended drinking lots of water, staying in the shade and avoiding alcoholic drinks.

According to the Darias, 940 people have died as a consequence of the high temperatures seen so far in June and July.

Temperatures are not expected to lower until Monday.