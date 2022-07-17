MALAGA City in its bid to make its beaches even more attractive and fun for the young—and not so young—beachgoers, is going to add a 33 metres long zipline to one of its beaches, San Andres beach.

San Andres Beach, located on the western coast between the Port of Malaga and La Misericordia Beach, already has a children’s play area and a pedal boat hire. This beach, stretching out over a length of 600 metres, is also one of the recommended places for windsurfing and sailing thanks to its ideal waves and is already considered an ideal place for a family fun day out.

To add to its leisure offer, the City Council has decided to renovate the existing zipline for a new one that will be between 20 and 33 metres long and have a maximum height of 1.7 metres.

The City Council has put the project out to tender with a budget of €29,000 (more than €35,000 including VAT).

The successful bidder must complete the order within four months from the formalisation of the contract.

One of the requirements that must be met, apart from guaranteeing the safety of users and using only ‘quality materials’, is that the new attraction also complies with the requirements stipulated by the ‘Blue Flag’ and ‘Q for Tourist Quality’ labels.

