A drunk driver has been arrested over the death of two people on the V-23 highway in Sagunto on Sunday night.

The intoxicated motorist, 31, was found to be four-times over the alcohol limit.

He’s been charged with two counts of homicide, serious negligence, flouting road safety, and drink-driving.

The Ecuadorian citizen, who is living in Spain, smashed into the back of a car that caught fire.

Two women, aged 22 and 55, in the vehicle died.

One of them was thrown out of the car while the other was released by fire-fighters but had passed away.

The initial collision led to other cars being caught up in the carnage.

A 56-year-old woman and her young son were seriously injured in another vehicle.

It took authorities around two hours to clear up the crash site.

