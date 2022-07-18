A drunk driver has been arrested over the death of two people on the V-23 highway in Sagunto on Sunday night.
The intoxicated motorist, 31, was found to be four-times over the alcohol limit.
He’s been charged with two counts of homicide, serious negligence, flouting road safety, and drink-driving.
The Ecuadorian citizen, who is living in Spain, smashed into the back of a car that caught fire.
Two women, aged 22 and 55, in the vehicle died.
One of them was thrown out of the car while the other was released by fire-fighters but had passed away.
The initial collision led to other cars being caught up in the carnage.
A 56-year-old woman and her young son were seriously injured in another vehicle.
It took authorities around two hours to clear up the crash site.
